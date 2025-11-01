Family of 5, including 3 children, killed in late-night Halloween fire in Paterson NJ

article

The Brief Two adults and three children were killed in a house fire in Paterson late Halloween night. The fire broke out at a home on Emerson Avenue, according to neighbors. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the victims have not been identified.



A family of five, including two adults and three children, were killed in a house fire late Friday night in Paterson, New Jersey, according to a neighbor who spoke with FOX 5 NY.

What we know:

The fire erupted inside a home on Emerson Avenue late on Halloween night. Fire crews responded, but the flames spread quickly before they could rescue the victims. According to neighbors, the entire family of five was killed in the blaze.

Authorities have not yet released the names of those killed or confirmed what may have started the fire. Local and state fire marshals are expected to investigate the cause.

Officials are expected to release more information once family notifications are complete and investigators determine how the fire began. This is a developing story and will be updated as new details become available.