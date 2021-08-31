Families wait in long line to buy school uniforms for kids

Shoppers waiting outside Flynn O'Hara Uniforms in the Westchester Square section of the Bronx on Tuesday dealt with a slow-moving line that went on and on.

"This is really bad," some said.

And they're not kidding. Some of the parents with their kids waited in line for seven, eight, and nine hours to buy school uniforms at the store. The long line was wrapped around the entire block. One dad told FOX 5 NY at 5 p.m. that he'd been waiting in the sun and the heat since 11 a.m. and he still had a long way to go.

Another parent called the line "crazy."

"I've been here all day with the kids just waiting just because we all need to go to school," he said.

And his son, 9-year-old William, said, "I've been standing here for four and a half hours and I do not like this!"

The store issued a statement apologizing for the long delays. The store blamed a "significant spike in demand for school uniforms" as students return to full-time classrooms in addition to "the national labor shortage." The store doesn't have enough workers to handle the massive crowds.

"I came here last week and it was the same so today I say I'm not leaving," one mom told us. What will she do if she doesn't get into the store this time?

"I don't know," she said. "I will have to come again."

Those making it inside appeared to be happy. Hopefully, everyone will get what they need.

