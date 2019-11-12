Falling air conditioning unit kills child in Toronto

An air conditioning unit plunged from a window of an apartment building and fatally struck a toddler in Toronto on Monday.

Medics rushed the injured child to a hospital where she died, according to a report in The Star.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time and we offer them our sincere condolences," Toronto Community Housing Corp., a public housing provider, said in a statement. "We also thank the first responders who took prompt action."

Toronto Police are investigating what happened, according to reports.

"Toronto Community Housing staff attended at the building yesterday alongside Toronto Police Service to investigate what took place and we continue to review this incident," Toronto Community Housing said in the statement. "We will take any appropriate action once the facts are known."

A reporter for 660 News tweeted that a mother was entering the building with her children when the A/C unit fell on her stroller.

This story was produced from New York.

