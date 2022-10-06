Fake kidnapping scam targets Long Island parents

Police on Long Island are warning parents about a new scam targeting parents under the false pretense that their children have been kidnapped.

"Every day I get a text about something else," said grandmother Denise Minero.

The scam reportedly is sent through text messages, emails, and even terrifying phone calls.

The Islip School District, along with Bay Shore have all notified parents about the scam.

"My husband was so nervous he called the school right away," said one woman. "They said it’s a scam, they make a call and ask for money."

Variations of the scam include parents, guardians or family members receiving a call notifying them of the kidnapping. The scammer will demand to be paid through a cash app and will place children on the phone pretending to be the victim.

Police are telling anyone who comes into contact with a scammer of this sort to call 911 immediately and then follow up with the school to make sure the student is safe.