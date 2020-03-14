Fake coronavirus tests seized at LAX

article

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized fake coronavirus test kits at LAX airport.

The fake kits arrived from the United Kingdom on Thursday in six plastic bags. They contained various vials labedl as `Purified Water Vials` with a declared value of $196.81.

"A complete examination of the shipment led to the finding of vials filled with a white liquid and labeled `Corona Virus 2019nconv (COVID-19)` and `Virus1 Test Kit`,'' customs officials said in a news release.

"Protecting the health and safety of the American people is a top priority for CBP," said Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles. "This significant interception, at a time when the U.S. is in the midst of a National Emergency, demonstrates our CBP officers’ vigilance and commitment to ensure dangerous goods are intercepted and not a threat to our communities and our people."

Opportunists attempted to sell fake COVID-19 test kits in China after the outbreak began and the Chinese government took quick action.

CPB officials want to alert consumers about the dangers of buying home COVID-19 test kits online, at swap meets or at other markets.

Avoid home test kits, they urge.