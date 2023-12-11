Fairleigh Dickinson University campus in NJ locked down following report of armed person

Fairleigh Dickinson University's campus in Bergen County, New Jersey, is on lockdown following a report of a person with a weapon.

The school alerted students that there was a "report of person with weapon" in the north parking lot of the Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck. They urged anyone on campus to remain inside.

"Police conducting investigation. If you are not on campus, do not come to campus until notified. Those on campus should remain indoors and clear of windows. Do not go to next class until notified," the university tweeted.



It is unclear if Teaneck Police or other authorities are involved in the response. It is also unclear what the weapon is.

