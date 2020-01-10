Dr. Jerry Klein is Chief Veterinary Officer of the American Kennel Club, and has nearly 40 years of experience in the veterinary field.

Fox 5 went to Dr. Klein to answer some common myths about dogs, and here’s what he told us:

Fact or Fiction: One Dog Year Equals Seven Human Years

Answer: FICTION! According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the first year of a medium-sized dog's life is equal to 15 human years. Year two for a dog equals about nine years for a human. After that, each human year would be approximately five years for a dog

