Dr. Jerry Klein is Chief Veterinary Officer of the American Kennel Club, and has nearly 40 years of experience in the veterinary field.

Fox 5 went to Dr. Klein to answer some common myths about dogs, and here’s what he told us:

Fact or Fiction: Dogs Don’t Mind The Same Food Every Night

Answer: FACT! Dogs are fine eating the same thing all the time. For dogs, the aroma of any given dog food is a powerful motivator for your dog—far more so than the flavor

Changing types or brands of food can possibly make your dog sick. If you do need to change his food, it is recommended to do it slowly over a few days. Give your dog a bit more of the new food and a bit less of the old food each day.

WNYW-TV/Fox5 is a media partner of the American Kennel Club.