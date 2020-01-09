Facing huge rent hike, Neir's Tavern in Queens to close after 190-year run

1829—the year Neir's Tavern opened its doors on the corner of 88the Avenue and 78th Street in Woodhaven, Queens. It just celebrated 190 years. But sadly, last call will be Sunday.

Neir's Tavern is known as "the most famous bar you've never heard of." It has been a staple in the neighborhood but will close its doors for good on Sunday unless a miracle happens.

"It's so hard to make these decisions and everyone feels like family to me," owner Loy Gordon said. "And who gets rid of their family, you know?"

Gordon took over 11 years ago and has been struggling financially to keep rounds going. Rent is just too high. He has been operating without a lease, paying just over $2,000 a month. But he said the landlord is asking for more than double.

"They want over $5,000, and for a little neighborhood bar that's off the main avenue, it's impossible to make that," Gordon said. "And so we're losing money, and I've been trying to fund it and I'm out of money."

Many regulars feel the tavern is like a second home. There is so much history. Neir's Tavern was a favorite of actress Mae West, who lived just blocks away.

Scenes for Ben Stiller's Tower Heist and Martin Scorsese's GoodFellas were filmed here.

Loy said he is praying for a miracle and hopes the landlords can come to the table and negotiate.