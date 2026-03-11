Facebook down? Users report login issues Wednesday morning
NEW YORK - Facebook users reported outages Wednesday morning, saying they were unable to log in to the social media platform, according to Downdetector.
What we know:
Reports began to spike around 10 a.m., with users across the U.S. flagging issues accessing their accounts.
As of 11:30 a.m. nearly a hundred users had submitted problem reports to the real-time outage tracker.
Many users said they were met with error messages when attempting to log in, while others reported the app would not load or repeatedly kicked them out of their accounts. Some users shared screenshots showing a message that read: "This page isn't working."
It was unclear Wednesday morning what caused the apparent outage or how widespread the issues were. It also was unclear whether Meta, Facebook’s parent company, was aware of the disruption.
By noon the login issues appeared to be resolved.
The Source: This report is based on information from Downdetector.