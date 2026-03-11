Expand / Collapse search

Facebook down? Users report login issues Wednesday morning

Published  March 11, 2026 11:50am EDT
In this photo illustration, the app icons of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus VR are displayed on a smartphone screen with a Meta logo in the background. (Photo Illustration by Onur Dogman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Thousands of users reported being locked out of Facebook Wednesday morning as login complaints surged around 10 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector.
    • Many said the app wouldn’t load or displayed error messages, leaving them unable to access their accounts.
    • The cause of the apparent outage remains unclear, and it’s not yet known whether Meta is aware of the disruption.

NEW YORK - Facebook users reported outages Wednesday morning, saying they were unable to log in to the social media platform, according to Downdetector.

What we know:

Reports began to spike around 10 a.m., with users across the U.S. flagging issues accessing their accounts. 

As of 11:30 a.m. nearly a hundred users had submitted problem reports to the real-time outage tracker.

Many users said they were met with error messages when attempting to log in, while others reported the app would not load or repeatedly kicked them out of their accounts. Some users shared screenshots showing a message that read: "This page isn't working."

It was unclear Wednesday morning what caused the apparent outage or how widespread the issues were. It also was unclear whether Meta, Facebook’s parent company, was aware of the disruption.

By noon the login issues appeared to be resolved.

The Source: This report is based on information from Downdetector. 

