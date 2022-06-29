How to receive money from big Facebook lawsuit settlement

Facebook's owner is planning a big payout to users as part of a settlement as part of a privacy rights lawsuit.

The settlement was reached between Meta Platforms, Inc. and plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

You are included in the settlement if, between April 22, 2010, and September 26, 2011, inclusive, you were a Facebook user in the United States who visited non-Facebook websites that displayed the 'Facebook Like' button.

The lawsuit is known as Facebook Internet Tracking Litigation. Meta denies that it violated any law but has agreed to the settlement to avoid the costs and risks associated with continuing the case.

To receive a payment from the settlement, you need to submit a claim form by September 22, 2022. You can submit your claim form online at www.FBInternetTrackingSettlement.com or download the claim from the website and mail it. If your claim is approved, you will give up the right to sue on your own.

You can choose to opt-out of the settlement and receive no payment. This option allows you to sue, continue to sue, or be part of another lawsuit against the company related to the legal claims resolved by the settlement.

If you do nothing, you will not get a payment.

What does the Facebook lawsuit settlement provide?

If the settlement is approved by the court, Meta will establish a $90M ($90,000,000.00) fund to pay all valid claims, as well as notice and administration expenses, attorneys’ fees and expenses, and service awards.

If the court approves the settlement, Meta will delete to the extent not already deleted, all cookie data that Facebook received or collected from, about, or associated with Facebook users in the United States who visited non-Facebook websites that displayed the Facebook Like button between April 22, 2010, and September 26, 2011.

How much will my Facebook lawsuit payment be?

The total amount distributed shall be the fund and any interest earned, less costs. You can choose to be paid via prepaid MasterCard, Zelle, PayPal, Venmo, or direct deposit into your bank account.