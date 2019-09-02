FAA warns civilians not to weaponize drones

article

Federal authorities are warning the general public that it is illegal to operate a drone with a weapon attached to it.

Responding to photos and videos of drones with attached guns, bombs, fireworks, flamethrowers, and other dangerous items on social media, the Federal Aviation Administration is warning consumers not to consider attaching any of those types of items to a drone.

It warns that operating a drone with such an item may result in significant harm to a person and their bank account.

The FAA warns that operating a drone that has a dangerous weapon attached to it is subject to a $25,000 fine for each violation unless the operator has been given specific authorization from the FAA.

"Dangerous Weapon" is classified as any item that is used for, or is readily capable of, causing death or serious bodily injury.