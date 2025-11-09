FAA issues ground delay at Newark Liberty International Airport due to staffing shortages

The Brief The FAA issued a Ground Delay Program (GDP) for Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday morning. The advisory cites air traffic control staffing shortages as the cause. Average flight delays reached over two hours, with some waiting more than four.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground delay program at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) on Sunday morning, forcing many inbound flights to wait hours before departure.

What we know:

According to an Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC) advisory released at 12:34Z (7:34 a.m. ET), the program applies to all domestic and Canadian flights headed for Newark between 6:49 a.m. Sunday and 12:59 a.m. Monday.

The FAA listed "staffing/staffing" as the impacting condition — meaning insufficient air traffic control personnel at the airport tower prompted reduced arrival rates.

The average delay reported in the advisory was 134 minutes, with maximum delays stretching to 273 minutes (over four and a half hours).

The arrival rate was restricted to about 20–34 flights per hour, significantly lower than normal weekend traffic.

What is a ground delay program?

A ground delay program temporarily slows or holds flights headed to an airport experiencing disruptions — such as weather, staffing or equipment issues — by assigning new departure times to reduce congestion in the airspace.

Ground delay programs help prevent bottlenecks in congested airspace but often ripple across the national flight network, leading to wider delays at connected airports.

Travelers flying into Newark are encouraged to check directly with their airlines for updated departure and arrival times and to monitor FAA real-time flight data throughout the day.

What's next:

The FAA says the program will remain in place until at least 12:59 a.m. Monday. Officials may revise or cancel the order earlier if staffing levels improve.