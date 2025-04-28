FAA equipment outage grounds flights at Newark, triggers nationwide delays

article

Flights at Newark Liberty International Airport were grounded Monday afternoon following a critical FAA equipment outage.

The FAA issued a ground stop for Newark-bound flights around 1:53 p.m. due to an equipment failure. Departures headed to Newark were held at their origin airports through at least 5 p.m., officials said.

"Due to FAA equipment outage, arrivals and departures are currently delayed at EWR. Please contact your airline for flight status," airport officials posted on X.

Flightaware.com showed several aircraft, including United Airlines Flight 1321, flying loops over New Jersey airspace instead of continuing toward their destinations, like Los Angeles International Airport.

Departures from Newark were delayed by more than two hours Monday afternoon, while arriving flights saw delays of around 15 minutes.

Flightaware’s Misery Map showed delays stacking up nationwide as a result of the outage.

There was no immediate estimate for when the equipment would be repaired, officials said.

