NYC subway attack: 1 man slashed, another pushed onto tracks, police say

The Brief Police are searching for two suspects after a violent attack at the 57th Street F train station late Saturday night. A 39-year-old man was slashed, and a 37-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks during an argument; both victims are in stable condition.



Police are searching for two suspects after one man was slashed and another was pushed onto tracks at a Midtown Manhattan subway station late Saturday night.

What we know:

According to investigators, the incident happened around 11:02 p.m. on Oct. 11, when two men got into an argument with the suspects on the F train southbound platform at the 57th Street subway station.

Police say a 39-year-old man was slashed in the hand, and a 37-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks, injuring his arm.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Officers say the suspects fled the scene before police arrived. The NYPD has not released detailed descriptions of the two individuals but provided the images below.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the altercation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

What they're saying:

According to police, NYPD delivered "the safest third quarter ever on the subways, including all-time lows in transit crime for the months of July, August, and September, excluding the pandemic years."

"The NYPD’s precision policing has delivered record-low shooting incidents and victims over the last nine months, and the safest quarter ever on our subways," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement released Oct. 1.