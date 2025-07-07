Higher toll rates for drivers with an incorrectly mounted E-ZPass

article

The Brief Drivers who incorrectly mount their E-ZPass tag will be hit with a new mid-tier toll. The Toll by Mail will also increase to $22.38 for standard cars not using an E-ZPass. The purpose of this increase is to encourage drivers to open an E-ZPass account.



A new Port Authority policy charges drivers more if their E-ZPass is installed incorrectly. The policy also increases the price for drivers who use Toll by Mail.

Incorrectly installed E-ZPass will cost drivers more

What we know:

On January 7, 2025, E-ZPass users faced a regular annual inflation-based toll increase. In the same approval was a new mid-tier toll category. These policy changes took effect July 6, 2025. A misread E-ZPass tag will cost drivers $18.72, or a $2 (off-peak) to $4 (peak) increase.

A mid-tier toll will affect drivers using a New York or New Jersey E-ZPass mounting the tag incorrectly, which is about nine percent of crossings, according to Port Authority.

For example, a two-axle vehicle will pay $18.72, compared to $14.06 (E-ZPass Off-Peak) and $22.38 (Toll by Mail).

What is the correct way to mount an E-ZPass?

Port Authority uploaded a video on how to properly display your E-ZPass to avoid the new punitive toll.

Affected crossings

The increase in both tolls applies to eastbound tolls at:

George Washington Bridge

Holland Tunnel

Lincoln Tunnel

Goethals Bridge

Bayonne Bridge

Outerbridge Crossing

Why is this happening?

The Port Authority doesn't receive taxpayer funding and relies on these tolls to maintain infrastructure. Similar to New York’s MTA, the mid-tier toll is intended to cover the processing cost of bills sent to drivers that wrongly installed their tag. Port Authority also hopes to reduce operating costs and offset financial loss from the Covid pandemic.