NYC heat wave triggers power outages across Tri-State

A relentless heat wave continues to grip the Tri-State area, leaving thousands without power as of early Tuesday morning.

Power outage in Queens

In Queens, nearly thousands of customers lost power Monday night in neighborhoods near the Long Island border.

Con Edison crews worked through the night in Glen Oaks, handing out dry ice to residents and urging the public to limit the use of washers, dryers, microwaves and air conditioners to help avoid further blackouts.

"We all remember Superstorm Sandy, we went eight days without power," one resident told FOX 5 NY, adding that her household includes a child with special needs and an elderly in-law. "I’m just concerned."

Another local, who lost power while out shopping, described returning home to a sweltering, pitch-black apartment: "There’s no light, and everything is getting bad."

In some parts of the city, business owners were forced to close shops after customers walked out due to the unbearable heat inside.

Others kept their doors open but operated in the dark, relying on minimal equipment.

Utility companies say the problem isn't just high demand, it's the heat itself.

"When everyone turns up their ACs, the system gets overloaded," a Con Ed representative said. "But it’s not just about energy use. The wires, transformers — they’re heating up too. Equipment can fail."

Con Edison has now asked customers in eastern Brooklyn to conserve energy, including limiting air conditioning use. The company has temporarily reduced voltage in the area by 8% to prevent more widespread outages.

In a message posted on X, the company said it has reduced voltage by 8% in parts of eastern Brooklyn — including Bedford-Stuyvesant, Bushwick, Greenpoint, and Williamsburg, to protect equipment and maintain service during repairs.

At least four brownouts have already been reported.

With transformers and cables overheating, utility companies are warning that additional outages are likely in the coming days if demand continues to spike.

According to FOX 5 NY meteorologist Mike Woods, extreme heat warnings remain in effect across nearly the entire tri-state area Tuesday.

According to FOX 5 NY meteorologist Mike Woods, extreme heat warnings remain in effect across nearly the entire tri-state area Tuesday.

Most of the region is expected to experience heat index values between 103 and 110 degrees, with air temperatures in some spots approaching 100 degrees, making this one of the hottest stretches since 2012.

Relief may arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday with a passing cold front.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected by Wednesday, but meaningful relief won’t arrive until Thursday and Friday, when highs drop and cloud cover increases.

The front is likely to stall, bringing intermittent showers and humidity through the weekend.

City officials have activated New York City's heat emergency plan, which focuses on protecting vulnerable populations, stabilizing the grid, and helping residents stay safe during the extreme heat.

Residents are urged to take the following steps:

Set thermostats to 78°F or higher and avoid lowering AC settings unnecessarily.

Avoid using heavy appliances like washers, dryers, and dishwashers between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Limit outdoor activity to early morning or evening hours.

Stay hydrated and wear light, breathable clothing.

Keep refrigerator doors closed in the event of a power outage.

Use flashlights, not candles, and have extra batteries on hand.

Check on elderly or medically vulnerable neighbors, especially those without air conditioning.

Report outages directly to your utility provider.

If symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke appear, call 911 immediately.

For those without air conditioning, New York City has opened more than 500 cooling centers. Locations and hours vary, but residents can find the nearest center by visiting nyc.gov/beattheheat or calling 311.

Officials are reminding New Yorkers that this is likely to be the "new normal" as hotter summers become more frequent.

The city continues to coordinate with agencies and utilities to respond to emergencies and prepare for extended periods of extreme weather.