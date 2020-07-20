Experts: Spend time outdoors but take precautions

As COVID-19 numbers in New York continuing to decline, people are starting to venture out for the first time in a long time. A psychotherapist told FOX 5 NY that's a good thing, especially as we come to terms with the fact that the new normal will look different.

"Sitting outside, getting fresh air, having the sun beat on your face—you can do that and social distance and quarantine," Jaimee Steerman said.

Steerman has seen an increase in clients dealing with transitional anxiety. She said that staying connected to friends and family as people reenter society post-COVID is important.

"We have to take care of each other and we have to take care of ourselves," she said. "And that's not just physically but emotionally too."

Over the past several weeks, cases in New York have stabilized. As of Monday morning, Northwell Health had just over a hundred COVID-19 patients being cared for across its 23-hospital system. This number is drastically different from the more than 3,400 positive patients admitted during the height of the pandemic in April.

Doctors say that socializing outside is safer than being inside as long as you're careful.

"We're down, we're not out of the woods," said Dr. Thomas McGinn, Northwell Health deputy physician-in-chief. "We have to be careful and very diligent with the mask-wearing and social distancing to stay where we are."

With the warm weather and parks and beaches open again, it is easy to forget about protection. Signs act as reminders so people continue to make smart choices.

