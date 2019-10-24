Exclusive sneak peek at Hudson Yards observation deck

The tallest observation deck in the Western Hemisphere is just about complete. It is on the 100th floor.

It is called New York Edge. It juts out 80 feet off of the side of the building and offers 360-degree views of the city.

It comes with a section of glass floor where visitors can stand and look straight down 1,131 feet to the streets of Manhattan.

The is also a champagne bar at the attraction.

An elevator will zip guests from the building's lobby to the observation deck in 60 seconds.

The observation deck is expected to open daily from 8 a.m. to midnight starting in March 2020. Tickets are now on sale. General Admission tickets are $36 for adults and $31 for children.

Edge is open 7 days a week, 365 days a year regardless of weather condition but parts of teh outdoor sky deck may be closed for safety reasons in some weather.

Photos from the top are encouraged and the hashtag #EdgeNYC is suggested for social media.

The website will feature the daily sunset time for people who want to see it from the top.

After visiting the top of Manhattan visitors can buy souvenirs at the Edge or in a 4th floor gift store.