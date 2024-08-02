NYPD takedown targets 'some of the worst' Bronx gangs, drill rappers | Exclusive video

A pre-dawn NYPD manhunt in the Bronx targeted some of New York City's most violent gang members this week, arresting nearly two dozen people wanted for serious felonies, including murder.

The operation was focused on the Slattery Gang, a notorious group from the Fordham section of the Bronx.

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers joined members of the NYPD's Gun Violence Suppression Division along with detectives from Bronx precincts and warrant squads as they conducted the mission.

Who are the Slattery Gang?

Investigators said the gang, which is known by other names like "Slaughtery" and "S-block" is responsible for over a dozen shootings and attempted murders.

"Nineteen of them are trigger pullers, predominantly, across the board. They've pulled the trigger more than once," said Assistant Chief Jason Savino of the NYPD Detective Bureau. "It's almost like they were competing with each other to see who could shoot more times."

The gang is accused of taking aim at their rivals, with their hatred fueled by inflammatory disses about murdered opponents in drill rap songs posted on social media.

One of the alleged gang leaders, aspiring drill rapper Nay Benz, is among those targeted. The average age of the suspects is 20, with even teenage girls involved in the violence.

"Broad daylight shooters, you're talking about a 15-year-old girl who let 15 rounds go off on a street, a 15-year-old girl, that's just insane," said Deputy Inspector Craig Edelman, Commanding Officer of the GVSD. "They're shooting at each other with the yellow school bus in between."

Detectives used cutting-edge investigative techniques over nearly 12 months to build their case.

During the operation, officers executed search warrants and apprehended suspects, taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of others in the apartments.

Takedown results

By the end of the operation, 20 alleged gang members were behind bars. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced a 176-count conspiracy indictment against the gang members, covering charges from attempted murder to robbery and weapons possession.

The suspects cursed and yelled at FOX 5 NY's cameras as they were taken into custody.

More than a dozen guns were recovered, including some from the takedown.

"We're going to stay at this, no matter how long it takes, we are laser focused on making sure we keep the public safe," Clark said.

Authorities say that they are not out to stop drill rap, which has been blamed for recent violence on the city's streets, but only to stop crime.

All of the defendants are innocent until proven guilty.



