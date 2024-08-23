EXCLUSIVE: Father of Victoria Lee speaks out after police shooting

The father of Victoria Lee, who was fatally shot by Fort Lee police during a mental health crisis, is speaking out, demanding justice and accountability for what he calls a "senseless loss."

On July 28, Lee's family says she was experiencing a bipolar episode.

Her brother called 9-1-1 twice, reporting that his sister was experiencing a mental health crisis and seeking an ambulance to help his sister.

In the first call, he requested an ambulance, and in the second, he attempted to cancel the request, informing the operator that Lee was holding a foldable knife, though he clarified that she was not currently threatening anyone.

Victoria's father, K.Y. Lee, shared his anguish in an exclusive interview with FOX 5 NY, saying the family never felt threatened by Victoria and that they were only concerned that she might harm herself.

When officers forced their way into the apartment, the family says Victoria was holding a water jug, with the knife on the floor in front of her.

Police bodycamera footage shows one of the officers, Fort Lee Police Officer Tony Pickens Jr., screaming for Lee to "drop the knife," before a gunshot is fired soon afterward.

Lee can then be seen dropping to the floor while her mother screams, and officers quickly enter the apartment to find the knife and give Lee assistance.

"As a father, there are no words to fully describe the pain of losing my daughter Victoria," Lee said. "She was a beauitufl soul who needed help during her darkest hour, but instead, she was met with force."

"We trusted the authorities would protect her, not harm her. Now, my family and I are devastated by this senseless loss. The tragedy could have been avoided if the right steps had been taken from the start," Lee said.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating the incident.

In response to the tragedy, state policy on barricaded individuals has changed. Beginning in October, mental health and crisis intervention specialists will be required to go to all similar kinds of 9-1-1 calls.

"Each of these cases is a tragedy. Our goal is to eliminate them. My heart goes out to the Lee family and everyone who has experienced a loss of life in a fatal police encounter," said Attorney General Matt Platkin.

The Lee family told FOX 5 NY that the past few weeks have been deeply traumatic for them. Victoria's mother, who witnessed the shooting, is struggling to get out of bed, while her brother, who called 911, is suffering from severe PTSD.

The family is calling for the officers involved to be held accountable and charged.