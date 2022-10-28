Ex-NYC Transit chief Sarah Feinberg randomly punched on Manhattan street

article

Former New York City Transit Authority president Sarah Feinberg was reportedly randomly punched in the face by an unknown assailant last week.

Sources tell FOX 5 NY that on October 20 at around 1:15 p.m., Feinberg was standing on the corner of 6th Avenue and West 21st Street in the Flatiron District when an unidentified man approached and punched her with a closed fist.

RELATED: Not Again: Subway crime in 2022 looks a lot like the 1980s

The man then fled the scene.

Feinberg reportedly suffered swelling to her face but did not seek police attention.

"Obviously I’m grateful the assault was not more serious but I don’t think there’s any question there’s just far, far too much of these kinds of attacks, and much more serious ones, happening," Feinberg told The New York Post on Friday.

Feinberg was appointed interim President of the New York City Transit Authority in March 2020 by former Governor Andrew Cuomo, following the resignation of Andy Byford. She stepped down from the position and left the MTA on July 30, 2021, after opposition to Cuomo nominating her to become MTA chairperson.