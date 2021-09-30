Every NYC police precinct stationing a 'community guide' to address concerns

Every police precinct in New York City will have a non-uniformed person to greet and assist anyone entering a station starting in November, officials announced Thursday.

The new role is part of the de Blasio administration's reform efforts following heavy criticism of the NYPD's policing tactics during violent protests and calls to defund the police last year.

Mayor de Blasio said during a briefing from City Hall that he wants to make customer service the fabric of the NYPD.

"It's simple. It's basic. It is powerful. The notion when you go into a police precinct, you need a positive response. You need to be respected. You need to be heard," said de Blasio.

The community guide will address everyone in a timely and courteous manner.

"We have someone who will be there Monday through Friday, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. In November, every precinct will have a community guide and that will be a point of contact. Their sole purpose for existing is to address everyone in a timely and courteous manner," said NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes.

Earlier this year, City Hall announced extensive reforms to the department that include identifying at-risk officers and applying early intervention strategies. The officers could undergo retraining or be reassigned.