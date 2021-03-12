New York City unveils next phase of its NYPD reform plan

City Hall announced Friday extensive reforms to the NYPD, releasing part two of its plan which contains 28 proposals, including identifying at-risk officers and applying early intervention strategies. The officers could undergo retraining or be reassigned.

"This in some cases means an officer needs retraining. In other cases, it means an officer who, for a period of time, should not be doing duty on our streets, and for whom there needs to be a deeper reevaluation. For some officers that may mean the recognition that perhaps they do not belong on the police force," said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Another part of the proposal is the forfeiture of pension for those responsible for the most egregious of police misconduct. The overall aim of the reforms is to decriminalize poverty, increase transparency, and examine racialized policing.

The extensive proposal was drawn up through a rare collaboration of community groups, organizations, and law enforcement. Officials say they held over 100 meetings and hearings in the process.

"We heard a lot from New Yorkers across New York City." NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said, "We heard good, we heard sometimes bad, and, most importantly, we asked the questions and we listened about what do you want?"

Law enforcement experts tell FOX 5 NY they're impressed with the scope of the plan. Especially parts that address larger problems outside the NYPD, including the focus on decriminalizing poverty.

While some changes are up to the city, including increasing preference for NYC residents applying to join the NYPD, Other measures, like forfeiting pension requires state approval and could take longer.

We asked Keith Taylor, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice who is a former NYPD detective what New Yorkers will experience differently as a result of the changes.

"A more fair, just, disciplined police force..." Taylor continues, "...that is more in tune with the needs of the community they serve which makes the community and police relationship stronger."