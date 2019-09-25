Evander Holyfield heads back into the ring in 2020

Evander Holyfield, four-time boxing world heavyweight champion, is headed back into the ring.

Thirty years after winning his first title, Holyfied, 52, is taking part in a series of fights overseas.

“I’m going to be doing an exhibition," said Holyfield during FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day NY.' "I’m going to get back out there to show the people what I can do.”

“It is real. It’s not putting all your power into it. It’s combination, like that." — Evander Holyfield

The fights in Japan will be more of a 'performance' to benefit the people impacted by tsunamis.

The boxing hall of famer has maintained a workout regime for decades that will serve him well in Japan.

"I do a 36-minute workout. I've been doing it for 30 years," said Holyfield.