Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of abuse, grooming: ‘I am done living in fear'

article

Evan Rachel Wood named shock rocker Marilyn Manson as her alleged abuser.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday where she made the revelation about her ex-fiancée.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," the 33-year-old wrote. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years."

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission," she continued. "I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

A rep for Manson could not be reached by Fox News.

At least four other women posted their own allegations against Manson in a show of solidarity, Vanity Fair reported. The women claimed they have endured "sexual assault, psychological abuse, and/or various forms of coercion, violence, and intimidation."

The outlet noted Manson has denied similar allegations in the past.

Loma Vista Recordings announced Monday it was severing ties with Manson.

"In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately," the record label posted on Twitter. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any further projects."

In 2018, Wood testified before a House Judiciary Subcommittee as part of an effort to get the Sexual Assault Survivor’s Bill of Rights passed in all 50 states.

"My experience with domestic violence was this: Toxic mental, physical and sexual abuse which started slow but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gaslighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body," the "Westworld" star told the subcommittee.

Wood did not name a perpetrator at the time.

The following year, the star testified before California legislators on behalf of the Phoenix Act, a bill she created to expand the statute of limitations for crimes involving domestic violence. It went into effect in January 2020.

Wood met Manson was she was 18 and he was 36, The Hollywood Reporter shared. They were briefly engaged in 2010.

In 2009, Manson told Spin magazine his song "I Want to Kill You Like They Do in The Movies" was about his "fantasies" involving Wood.

"I have fantasies every day about smashing her skull with a sledgehammer," he said.

In 2018, a police report was filed against Manson for unspecific sex crimes dating back to 2011, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. However, the district attorney declined the case, citing that the statute of limitations had expired and an "absence of corroboration." Manson’s attorney, Howard E. King, Esq., also denied the claims to the outlet.

"The allegations made to the police were and are categorically denied by Mr. Warner and are either completely delusional or part of a calculated attempt to generate publicity," he said at the time. "… Any claim of sexual impropriety or imprisonment at that, or any other, time is false.

In 2020, a rep for Manson told Louder Sound that Wood "dated multiple people around the time she was dating Manson" in response to her testimony.

"The comments in Spin where Manson had a fantasy of using a sledgehammer on Evan and he cut himself 158 times was obviously a theatrical rock star interview promoting a new record, and not a factual account," the rep claimed. "The fact that Evan and Manson got engaged six months after this interview would indicate that no one took this story literally."

Manson has since worked regularly as an actor and is set to appear in the 2021 season of AMC’s "Creepshow."