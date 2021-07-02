Essential workers monument in Battery Park City to be moved after backlash

After pushback and protests, Governor Andrew Cuomo's plans to build a monument honoring essential workers at Rockefeller Park in Battery Park City have been scrapped.

Neighbors of the planned park opposed the plan, saying they were worried about safety and losing green space at the park.

"We think essential workers are heroes, and we do believe they should have this memorial, just not in the middle of the grass," said Nicola Mar, a parent living in Battery Park City.

Plans to build the monument at the park are now off the table.

Governor Cuomo's office says the plan on looking for a new location in Battery Park City to place the monument, and plan on consulting with residents moving forward.

Advertisement