Rent a private pool in the NYC area for as low as $45/hour: Here's how

Looking to rent a private pool in New York City this summer? Here's how you can do this for as low as $45 an hour.

Swimply has pinned various locations near New York City where you can rent a pool for the day.

Here's a short list of some of our favorite private and rooftop pools in NYC:

Jimmy, SoHo

Location: 15 Thompson St

Details: Rooftop pool with city views. Open to all on weekends after 3 pm, free access.

The Beach at Dream Downtown, Chelsea

Location: 355 W 16th Street

Details: Glass-bottom pool, pool deck, sand beach, private cabanas, full-service bar. Chaise lounge prices: $80 Weds-Thurs, $100 Fri-Sat.

Coda Williamsburg Hotel, Brooklyn

Location: 160 N 12th Street

Details: Adults-only, heated pool. Day passes: $105 per person. Cabanas and daybeds start at $95 per person.

The Summer Club, Long Island City

Location: 8-08 Queens Plaza South, Queens

Details: Rooftop pool, lounge chairs, bars, private cabanas, DJ parties. Day passes: $75, DJ parties starting at $40.

Somewhere Nowhere, Chelsea

Location: 112 W 25th St, 38th & 39th floors

Details: Rooftop pool with a secret garden theme. Open to hotel guests and the public via reservations.

TWA Pool, JFK Airport

Location: John F. Kennedy International Airport, JFK Access Road, One Idlewild Drive

Details: Rooftop infinity pool-cuzzi with runway views. Accessible to hotel guests.

Margaritaville Resort, Times Square

Location: 560 Seventh Avenue

Details: Outdoor pool in Midtown. Day passes: $100, daybeds: $200, cabanas: $500.

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, DUMBO