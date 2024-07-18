Rent a private pool in the NYC area for as low as $45/hour: Here's how
NEW YORK CITY - Looking to rent a private pool in New York City this summer? Here's how you can do this for as low as $45 an hour.
Swimply has pinned various locations near New York City where you can rent a pool for the day.
To find pools close to NYC from Swimply to rent, click here.
People enjoy leisure time at a rooftop swimming pool on September 8, 2020 in Manhattan, New York. (Photo by Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Here's a short list of some of our favorite private and rooftop pools in NYC:
- Location: 15 Thompson St
- Details: Rooftop pool with city views. Open to all on weekends after 3 pm, free access.
The Beach at Dream Downtown, Chelsea
- Location: 355 W 16th Street
- Details: Glass-bottom pool, pool deck, sand beach, private cabanas, full-service bar. Chaise lounge prices: $80 Weds-Thurs, $100 Fri-Sat.
Coda Williamsburg Hotel, Brooklyn
- Location: 160 N 12th Street
- Details: Adults-only, heated pool. Day passes: $105 per person. Cabanas and daybeds start at $95 per person.
The Summer Club, Long Island City
- Location: 8-08 Queens Plaza South, Queens
- Details: Rooftop pool, lounge chairs, bars, private cabanas, DJ parties. Day passes: $75, DJ parties starting at $40.
- Location: 112 W 25th St, 38th & 39th floors
- Details: Rooftop pool with a secret garden theme. Open to hotel guests and the public via reservations.
- Location: John F. Kennedy International Airport, JFK Access Road, One Idlewild Drive
- Details: Rooftop infinity pool-cuzzi with runway views. Accessible to hotel guests.
Margaritaville Resort, Times Square
- Location: 560 Seventh Avenue
- Details: Outdoor pool in Midtown. Day passes: $100, daybeds: $200, cabanas: $500.
1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, DUMBO
- Location: 60 Furman St, Brooklyn
- Details: Plunge pool with skyline views. Accessible to hotel guests only.