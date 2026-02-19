Eric Dane, "Grey's Anatomy" and "Euphoria" star, dies at 53 after ALS battle.

The Brief Eric Dane — best known for playing Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey's Anatomy — has died at 53 following a battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. PEOPLE Magazine confirmed that Dane passed away on Thursday, Feb. 19. Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis just 10 months ago.



Eric Dane — best known for playing Dr. Mark Sloan, the charismatic "McSteamy," on Grey's Anatomy — has died at the age of 53 following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, according to PEOPLE.

The magazine confirmed that Dane passed away on Thursday, Feb. 19.

What they're saying:

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," the statement provided to PEOPLE read. "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."

"He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received," Dane's family added. "The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."

Dane's claim to fame

The backstory:

As PEOPLE previously reported, Dane publicly revealed his ALS diagnosis 10 months ago, telling the outlet at the time, "I have been diagnosed with ALS," and expressing gratitude for having his family by his side as they navigated "this next chapter."

Dane rose to fame in 2006 when he joined Grey's Anatomy during its second season. Originally cast in a recurring role as Dr. Mark Sloan — nicknamed "McSteamy" — he quickly became a fan favorite and was promoted to series regular due to strong viewer response, according to PEOPLE. The role made him a household name and established him as a television star. He remained on the ABC medical drama until 2012.

Beyond Grey’s Anatomy, Dane starred as Admiral Tom Chandler on The Last Ship from 2014 to 2018. He also earned acclaim for playing Cal Jacobs on Euphoria, portraying a complex character living a double life.

In film, Dane's credits include Marley & Me, Valentine's Day, Burlesque and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Dane is survived by his two daughters, Billie and Georgia, whom he shared with actress Rebecca Gayheart.

ALS and Dane's forthcoming memoir

Big picture view:

ALS is a progressive disease that gradually destroys the nerve cells and connections needed to walk, talk, speak and breathe. Most patients die within three to five years of a diagnosis, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Dane's memoir, "Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments," is set to be published later this year.

"I wake up every morning, and I’m immediately reminded that this is real — this illness, this challenge and that’s exactly why I’m writing this book," Dane said in a statement at the time the book was announced.

"I want to capture the moments that shaped me — the beautiful days, the hard ones, the ones I never took for granted — so that, if nothing else, people who read it will remember what it means to live with heart," he added. "If sharing this helps someone find meaning in their own days, then my story is worth telling."