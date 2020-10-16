Erratically-acting man in Brooklyn dies after being hospitalized

article

Police say an erratically-acting man in Brooklyn died after being taken to the hospital by first responders.

According to authorities, at roughly 5:15 a.m. Friday morning, police responded to a 911 call of a man acting erratically in front of an apartment building on Schenectady Avenue in East Flatbush.

When they arrived, police found an unidentified man in his 40s, partially closed, yelling and hiding under parked cars.

When EMS responded to the scene, the man became combative, flailing his arms and continuing to act erratically. He was then handcuffed to a gurney for safety and taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County.

Upon arrival, the man’s condition deteriorated and while waiting to be tended to, he lost consciousness and was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.

