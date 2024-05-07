Equinox launches $40,000 gym membership: What to know
Fitness chain Equinox has launched a $40,000 gym membership called "Optimize by Equinox".
The company says the goal is to help with overall health and longevity.
Equinox teamed up with a lab-test startup called Functional Health.
What does the membership include?
- Personal training
- Nutrition plans
- Sleep coaching
- Massage therapy
Equinox also says each member will have a team of health and fitness professionals who will meet with them up to 16 hours a month.
