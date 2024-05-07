Equinox launches $40,000 gym membership: What to know

Fitness chain Equinox has launched a $40,000 gym membership called "Optimize by Equinox".

The company says the goal is to help with overall health and longevity.

Equinox teamed up with a lab-test startup called Functional Health.

What does the membership include?

Personal training

Nutrition plans

Sleep coaching

Massage therapy

Equinox also says each member will have a team of health and fitness professionals who will meet with them up to 16 hours a month.

Click here to join the waitlist.