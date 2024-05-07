Expand / Collapse search

Equinox launches $40,000 gym membership: What to know

By
Published  May 7, 2024 12:12pm EDT
Fitness and Well-being
FOX 5 NY

Equinox launches $40,000 gym membership

Equinox has launched a $40,000 gym membership. The membership includes training programs, nutrition plans, and tips for a better night's sleep.

Fitness chain Equinox has launched a $40,000 gym membership called "Optimize by Equinox".

The company says the goal is to help with overall health and longevity.

Equinox teamed up with a lab-test startup called Functional Health.

What does the membership include?

  • Personal training
  • Nutrition plans
  • Sleep coaching
  • Massage therapy

Equinox also says each member will have a team of health and fitness professionals who will meet with them up to 16 hours a month.

Click here to join the waitlist.