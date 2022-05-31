Intense new 'Guardians of the Galaxy' ride making people sick

article

Walt Disney World's hot new Marvel-themed ride is making thrill-seekers ill.

The state-of-the-art roller coaster Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Epcot in Florida is making customers sick to their stomachs, according to the blog Inside the Magic , which covers all things Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.

"Since early previews started for the ride, lots of Guests have complained about getting motion sickness after experiencing it and this issue seems to have continued into the ride's official opening," the blog reported.

Epcot staff are reportedly handing out barf bags to nauseated riders.

The screen-based ride rotates 360 degrees and launches in reverse. It is attracting big crowds and rave reviews from many fans on Twitter since it opened on Friday.

This story was produced with Fox News from New York City.

