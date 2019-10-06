Endangered baby ape born at Florida animal park

article

A 34-year-old endangered ape named Tina recently gave birth to a baby at Florida's Lion Country Safari.

The father is an 11-year-old primate named Onyx. The siamang gibbons are part of a breeding effort and conservation program sponsored by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

The Palm Beach Post reports zookeepers don't yet know the baby's gender, but plan to name it either Paul or Paula. The baby was born Sept. 19 and joins 2-year-old sister Obsidian on the private island in the Lake Shanalee habitat, which can be seen along the shoreline or from the Safari Queen boat tour.

Siamang gibbons are indigenous to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

"Siamangs are affected by habitat loss resulting from palm oil plantations. Palm oil is found in MANY of the products we use and the foods we eat," the animal park said on social media.

According to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, the species' numbers have declined by 50% over the past 40 years due to habitat loss and illegal pet trade.

"Many adults are killed so humans can have an infant as a pet, even though this practice is illegal," the Smithsonian says.

Lion Country Safari is near West Palm Beach. Visitors can drive and walk through the park's 600-acres.