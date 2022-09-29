EMS lieutenant fatally stabbed in Queens

An FDNY Emergency Medical Services lieutenant was fatally stabbed in Queens on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

A suspect was briefly barricaded inside a building and may have been holding a hostage, FOX 5 NY has learned. Police took him into custody.

The 61-year-old woman was stabbed at 20th Avenue and 41st Street in Astoria shortly after 3 p.m., the NYPD said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Queens in critical condition.

A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams said the mayor had been briefed on the "EMS member stabbed today. Adams was heading to the hospital, spokesperson Fabien Levy said in a tweet.

"New York's first responders deserve to return home safely at the end of their shifts," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a tweet. "Our hearts are with the family of the EMS lieutenant who was killed while delivering care today and the entire @FDNY as they mourn this tragic loss."

