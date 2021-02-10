Emotional reunion between NJ man and dog who saved his life

A New Jersey man has been reunited with the German shepherd he says helped save his life after he suffered a stroke.

Video from February 9 shows Sadie the dog excitedly running to her owner, Brian Myers, 59, at the Kessler Rehabilitation Center in Saddle Brook. Myers was staying at the facility as he recovered from a stroke he had in January, which left him unable to move on the floor of his home.

Brian Myers, 59, is reunited with his dog, Sadie, at the Kessler Rehabilitation Center in Saddle Brook. ( Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge)

Myers said his dog helped to save his life. "She knew that I was in trouble and was distressed," Myers said. "I took a hold of her collar and she knew to assist me in getting the help I needed and began to pull with all of her strength. With her help I was able to move across the floor to get my phone."

Myers said adopting Sadie was "the best decision I could have made, because she is amazingly loving and my best friend." Myers reportedly adopted Sadie from the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge in October of 2020.

While Myers was in the Kessler center, he told the animal refuge, "I miss her terribly and can’t wait to see her and love her even more than I already have. I promise to give her the best life she can have and will never forget her loyalty and heroism on a very scary night."