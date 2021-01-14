Cops arrest man after one person found dead, three others unconscious in Queens

Police are investigating a deadly incident in Queens Village where one person was found dead and three others were found unconscious following unconfirmed reports of a chemical situation at the scene.

Police responded to a call at 6:29 a.m. Thursday of a man acting erratically at 221-15 Hempstead Avenue. Cops discovered a 72-year-old man dead with trauma to his body. A 70-year-old woman, a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were found unconscious. A 30-year-old man was taken into custody.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

It was not clear why the victims were unconscious. They were taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.