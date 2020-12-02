Emergency crews respond to NJ building fire

article

Emergency crews are responding to a four-alarm fire in Englewood, New Jersey. There are unconfirmed reports of an explosion at the location.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen coming from the area of Bancker Street. Route 93 northbound is closed. Traffic is being detoured at Route 4 due to the fire, reported the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

FOX 5 News has a crew headed to the scene. Please check back for updates.