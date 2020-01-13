Emaciated dog rescued from Long Island home

article

Authorities on Long Island rescued dogs and other animals from "deplorable conditions" inside a home in Patchogue over the weekend, according to the Suffolk County SPCA. Animal control officers brought the animals to the Brookhaven Animal Shelter to be treated.

An SPCA detective who went to examine the animals found that one of them, a 5-year-old male German shepherd, appeared to be extremely thin, Suffolk SPCA Chief Roy Gross said.

The emaciated dog, Ryker, underwent some tests. He has gained "considerable weight from eating a healthy diet at the Brookhaven Shelter," Gross added.

The SPCA charged the dog's owner with a count of failure to provide proper sustenance.

"Animal cruelty will not be tolerated in Suffolk County," Gross said.

