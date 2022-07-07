Elon Musk reportedly had twins last year with one of his top executives

article

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk reportedly became a father again last year – having twins with one of his top executives, Shivon Zilis.

The twins were born in November in Austin, Texas, according to Business Insider. They were born just weeks before Musk and Claire Boucher, the musician known as Grimes, had their second child via surrogate in December.

Zilis is an executive at Musk's brain-chip startup, Neuralink.

In April, Musk and Zilis filed a petition to give the twins their father's last name and their mother's last name as part of their middle name, according to court documents.

ELON MUSK BREAKS TWITTER SILENCE WITH PHOTO OF THE POPE, EX-WIFE IN ITALY

A month later, a Texas judge approved the petition, the report added.

Grimes and Elon Musk. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Zillis has recently been floated as one of the people Musk could tap to run Twitter once his $44 billion acquisition deal is finalized, according to the report.

Zilis, 36, is identified on her LinkedIn profile as director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, which is co-founded and chaired by Musk, 51.

100M TWITTER FOLLOWERS: ELON MUSK SURPASSES MILESTONE

The news brings Musk's total count of children to nine. Musk shares two children with Grimes. He also has five kids with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson.

ELON MUSK AND GRIMES SECRETLY WELCOME A SECOND CHILD

Musk, who tweets regularly, had not been heard from in nine days until last week when he broke his silence on a trip to Italy, where he was shown in a photo along with his four sons and Pope Francis.

Musk is the wealthiest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of about $220 billion.

LINK: Get updates on this story from FOXbusiness.com