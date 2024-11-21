article

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are reportedly saying cheerio to the United States following President-elect Donald Trump's victory earlier this month.

The embattled comedian, known for her robust real estate portfolio, has allegedly moved to the Cotswolds in England, a person close to the TV personality told The Wrap . She and de Rossi previously listed their multi-million dollar home in Montecito, California, with Riskin Partners.

Fox News Digital confirmed that their home was sold in August.

The DeGeneres source told the outlet that Trump's re-election had inspired the couple's decision to jump ship. DeGeneres announced her support for Vice President Kamala Harris in September by reposting Taylor Swift's Instagram endorsement. She simply added, "This childless cat lady couldn’t agree more," a direct dig at Vice President-elect JD Vance.

DeGeneres had previously declared that she had been "kicked out of show business" in her Netflix standup special, "For Your Approval," released on September 24. Reports of a toxic workplace environment on her talk show in 2020 drove Warner Bros. to do an internal investigation. DeGeneres ultimately apologized, but the damage was done.

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres reportedly fled the U.S. for the UK after Trump's victory. (Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Expand

Representatives for DeGeneres and Rossi did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

DeGeneres' reported move follows empty threats from other A-listers, including Cher, Sharon Stone and Barbra Streisand, who had threatened to leave the United States if Trump were victorious once again. Speaking with The Guardian in 2023, Cher said she "almost got an ulcer the last time" Trump nearly regained power. "If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country]."

Earlier this summer, Stone told the Daily Mail that she was toying with the idea of moving to Europe. "I am certainly considering a house in Italy," she said in July. "I think that’s an intelligent construct at this time. This is one of the first times in my life that I’ve actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression."

Before the 2024 election, Sharon Stone said she'd consider living in Europe if Trump were re-elected. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF)

In November 2023, Streisand said she wouldn't be able to deal with a Trump presidency. "I will move. I can't live in this country if he became president," she announced on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , noting that England might be the place she lands.

Weeks ago, actress Eva Longoria made waves by sharing her "anxiety" for Americans who would have to stay in the country under a Trump regime. "I would like to think our fight continues," she told Marie Claire in an interview days after the election was called. She noted that she thinks the country is "a scary place," adding, "If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place."

Eva Longoria thinks the country is going to be a "scary place" if Trump keeps his promises. (TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

Read more on FOX News.