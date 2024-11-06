Donald Trump wins 2024 presidential election, Fox News calls: LIVE

The Brief:

Donald Trump is projected to win reelection, narrowly defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in a closely contested race.

It’s possible that Republicans will take control of Congress as well, clearing the way for Trump’s agenda.

Republican Donald Trump was elected President of the United States in the 2024 election, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, Fox News called.

Harris has no viable route to 270 electoral votes, according to the Fox News Decision Desk. The former president’s comeback will be complete with a win in Wisconsin, a state he narrowly lost four years ago.

The Associated Press has not yet called the election for Trump.

2024 presidential election results

Trump, 78, will begin his second term early next year after losing his first reelection bid to Joe Biden back in 2020.

Republicans are already projected to take power in the Senate, and if they get enough seats in the House, Trump’s party may regain full control of both the executive and legislative branches of government for the first time since early in Trump’s first term.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump enters Erie Insurance Arena for a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

When will Trump be inaugurated?

Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the U.S. President on Monday, January 20, 2025, on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Republican candidate Donald Trump holds rally in Gastonia, United States on November 2, 2024. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Second Trump administration

What role would RFK Jr. serve?

The Trump campaign previously stated that it was too early to be having formal discussions about potential appointments for a potential second Trump presidency.

However, Trump himself has shown support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at various rallies, indicating that Kennedy might play a role in his administration should he be re-elected.

RFK Jr., known for his anti-vaccine activism and environmental advocacy, has hinted at a significant role in shaping U.S. agriculture and health policy in a Trump-led future.

"On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water," Kennedy wrote Saturday . Trump later said he’d be "OK" with the move.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves at the end of a live interview with US commentator Tucker Carlson in the finale of the Tucker Carlson Live Tour at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on October 31, Expand

Will Elon Musk serve in the Trump administration?

Trump has also drawn billionaire Elon Musk into the conversation when speaking about plans for the future.

Specifically, Trump has said he would create a government efficiency commission to audit the entire federal government, an idea suggested by Musk, who would lead it.

Among other topics, a possible Musk role in a second Trump administration was discussed during a streamed conversation on X in August.

"You’re the greatest cutter," Trump told Musk then. "I need an Elon Musk — I need somebody that has a lot of strength and courage and smarts. I want to close up the Department of Education, move education back to the states."

Trump’s plans for second term

Economic plans

Trump put the economy and other conservative priorities at the center of his platform. He campaigned on calls for cutting taxes and regulations in hopes of lowering inflation, and has encouraged increasing oil production in order to lower energy prices. He has also called for ending taxes on Social Security benefits and touted cutting energy and electricity costs in the U.S. by increasing the production of fossil fuels.

Trump also proposed to extend the 2017 tax cuts that he signed into law as president, which will expire at the end of 2025. That package slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% and doubled the standard deduction and child tax credit, the Associated Press reported.

These parts will remain until a new law is implemented, but other tax cuts in the former president’s package will end without action by Congress. Trump told the AP that he wants to trim the corporate tax rate to 15% and cancel any tax hikes that happened under President Joe Biden.

"Republicans will immediately stabilize the Economy by slashing wasteful Government spending and promoting Economic Growth," his website states .

Trump said he wants to make tips tax-free , although specifics of how the plan will work are unknown. Trump also promised to eliminate taxes on tipped income, but this would require approval by Congress.

Immigration

Another pivotal issue for the Trump campaign was border security.

The president-elect has pledged to "immediately stop" what he calls "the invasion of our southern border" and end illegal immigration. As part of that plan, he said he would immediately direct U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to undertake the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.

Trump has worked closely with Stephen Miller, a former top aide who is expected to take a senior role in the White House if Trump wins. Miller describes a Trump administration that will work with "utter determination" to accomplish two goals: "Seal the border. Deport all the illegals."

Trade

Trump has proposed tariffs starting at 10% on foreign goods with higher penalties for unfair trade practices, and announced plans to supercharge the auto industry with the "Build It in America Plan," which offers a lower corporate tax rate and incentives, combined with the threat of imposing tariffs up to 1,000% on imported vehicles.

In addition, Trump wants to institute a system of tariffs of perhaps 10% on most foreign goods. Penalties would increase if trade partners manipulate their currencies or engage in other unfair trading practices.

He also announced a plan to supercharge America’s auto industry and warned he could slap up to 1,000% tariffs on foreign-imported vehicles if he's elected to a second term in office. The plan, dubbed the "Build It in America Plan," consists of a corporate tax rate of 15% for companies that choose to make their products in the U.S. as well as tax credits for research and development and fully tax-deductible interest on car loans for small businesses.

Foreign affairs

Trump has said that, even before he is inaugurated, he will have settled the war between Russia and Ukraine. That includes, he said, ending the "endless flow of American treasure to Ukraine" and asking European allies to reimburse the U.S. for the cost of rebuilding stockpiles.

It is unclear whether he would insist that Russia withdraw from territory in Ukraine it seized in the war that it launched in February 2022.

Trump has said he will stand with Israel in its war with Hamas and support Israel’s efforts to "destroy" the militant group. He says he will continue to "fundamentally reevaluate" NATO’s purpose and mission.

The ‘Deep State’

Trump said he would try to strip tens of thousands of career employees of their civil service protections. That way, they could be fired as he seeks to "totally obliterate the deep state."

The "deep state," an alleged shadowy network of powerful entrenched federal and military interests, has increasingly become the focus of Republicans who accuse such forces of trying to undermine the new president.

He would try to accomplish that by reissuing a 2020 executive order known as "Schedule F." That would allow him to reclassify masses of employees, with a particular focus, he has said, on "corrupt bureaucrats who have weaponized our justice system" and "corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus." Given his anger at the FBI and federal prosecutors pursuing criminal cases against him, Trump probably would target people linked to those prosecutions for retribution.

"The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!" he tweeted .

Transgender rights

Trump wants to ask Congress to pass a bill establishing that "only two genders," as determined at birth, are recognized by the United States.

As part of his crackdown on gender-affirming care, he would declare that hospitals and health care providers that offer transitional hormones or surgery no longer meet federal health and safety standards and will be blocked from receiving federal funds, including Medicaid and Medicare dollars.

He would push Congress to prohibit hormonal or surgical intervention for transgender minors in all 50 states.

The Source

The Associated Press contributed to this report. The information in this story was obtained by previous statements made by President-elect Donald Trump during his campaign run, his website, and previous FOX Television Stations reporting. This story was reported from Los Angeles.