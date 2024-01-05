Elizabeth, New Jersey fire engulfs large industrial building

SkyFOX was over the scene on Friday morning of a massive building fire at an industrial park in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Officials received a call around 5:30 a.m. after a passerby saw the flames and called it in.

Large flames from the building, which is located right along the waterfront, were seen shooting up into the sky.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ SkyFOX over the fire.

According to officials, the heavy fire was spreading, with some of the building already collapsed.

The type of business or the materials stored inside were not immediately clear.

Firefighters were on scene. There were no injuries reported, as well as no reports of anyone inside the building.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for the latest.