Christmas songwriter Elizabeth Chan hopes new album offers joy in dark year

She's been dubbed the Queen of Christmas. But like Santa's elves, Elizabeth Chan works on her craft all year long. Ever since she was a little girl, Christmas has been her absolute favorite holiday.

"I'm like Santa Claus," Chan said. "I only show up around Christmas time and come bearing gifts of Christmas music."

Despite concerns raised by her parents, Chan went from a job in marketing to making music, specifically Christmas music. Nine years ago, she started writing one song a day until she had hundreds.

The New York native writes and performs all of her own music and has her own record label. She has released nine albums with six billboard hits. Chan hopes her work has a lasting impact.

"At the end of my life, I can look back and say I left a great song behind and that would hopefully be my legacy," she said.

Chan debuts holiday songs each year since she started. She just dropped her newest album, Celebrate Me Home, named after the Kenny Loggins classic.

Each album represents a different time in her life. This year, Chan was pregnant with her second child and in quarantine at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. She was unsure if she'd be able to find the creativity, time, and space to produce her album. But she ultimately persevered for the thousands of fans who she hopes will connect to the music.

"I didn't have the normal Christmas happy feelings that I expected to be able to tap into and that was OK," Chan said.

She found solace in the temporary new normal and a sense of hope for the future this holiday season.

"I don't write Christmas music for myself, I write it for the world," Chan said.