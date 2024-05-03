ELIJA Farm grows opportunities for adults with autism on Long Island

For Clara Silberman, working at ELIJA Farm is more than just a job. For Clara, it has become a way of life.

The 29-year-old is on the autism spectrum and while it’s easy for her to get overwhelmed, the farm is a safe space that embraces all emotions.

"This is also a place where people can get hired where they may not be able to elsewhere," she said.

ELIJA Farm, short for Empowering Long Island’s Journey through Autism, was founded by Debora Thivierge. Her 25-year-old son Jason has autism, and she wanted to create an inclusive place where young adults like him could have a purpose.

"In general, students with autism when they age out of the school system, they call it the service cliff they no longer receive busing education and support," she said. "We provide them with daily opportunities, vocational skills, paid employment, something to keep them going and engaged."

Learners work in the field to support ELIJA Farm’s CSA or Community Supported Agriculture program.

"Our CSA members pay for 18 weeks of veggies and every week they come to the farm or get delivery of a big box," Lee said.

The nonprofit also sells fresh eggs and baked goods to the community at their Marketplace and offers baking classes and meditation.

ELIJA Farm is running a Pave The Way to Employment campaign to raise money for the team to hire four more adults with autism to work at the marketplace and on the farm.

"They’re going to learn vocational training, customer service skills they do the sorting, labeling they help with the packaging," said Jason Zove. "They learn about food storage and preparation, which will develop their skills in order to seek future employment here at ELIJA and other work employment opportunities."

"You’re helping support us, you're helping support our farmworkers and you’re helping support this wonderful piece of land," said farm director Chris Potter.