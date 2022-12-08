2 people fall down elevator shaft at Bronx store

article

The FDNY was involved in a rescue in an elevator shaft at a Bronx store on Thursday.

Two people fell down an elevator shaft around 11:15 a.m. It was unclear why they fell.

One victim was found on top of the elevator and the other was in the elevator pit about 10-15 feet below the elevator.

The victim on top of the elevator was rescued almost immediately but it was more difficult to get to the second victim.

They cut a hole in a wall to get to the victim.

There was many emergency personnel at the scene in the Concourse section.

A victim was placed on a stretcher after being pulled from a Bronx elevator shaft.

The second person was removed from the shaft at around 12:30 p.m. They were in a neck brace as they were wheeled to an ambulance. They were listed in critical condition.

The first victim was in serious condition.

The large building complex holds several stores, including a Target and a Home Depot. It was unclear if the elevator went to one particular store.