1 dead, 1 injured after elevator falls from fourth floor in the Bronx

One man was killed and another seriously injured after an elevator inside a largely vacant building in the Bronx fell Wednesday morning, said police.

A construction worker was pinned by the elevator at about 8:17 a.m. when it fell from the fourth floor at 20 Bruckner Boulevard in the Mott Haven section. Another worker was rushed to Lincoln Medical Center in critical condition.

Two people were seriously injured when an elevator fell in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx. (FOX 5 NY)

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Video from the scene shows what appears to be a largely vacant building with police, fire and EMS on the scene.

It was not clear why the elevator fell into what appeared to be a basement.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.