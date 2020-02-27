Elementary school in Washington Heights providing laundry service to students

P.S. 132 Juan Pablo Durante, an elementary school in Washington Heights is offering on-site washer and dryer use to families in order to help students who might be suffering from housing insecurity.

The machines were donated by Catholic Charities of New York’s Alianza Dominicana division.

“There is food insecurity and housing insecurity in our community and we want to treat our community with dignity and respect,” said Eddie Silveril, Director of Catholic Charities’ Alianza Youth Services.

200 students attend P.S. 132, and Principal Wendy Poveda says that a quarter of them are living in shelters.

“One in every four students in a class that may not necessarily have access to a washer and a dryer,” Poveda said. “When I would go around and ask students why didn’t you come to school, they would tell me 'My uniform was dirty.'”

Families can use the laundry room from Monday through Friday between school hours.

Catholic Charities says it’s already talking to other principals in the area to donate a washer and dryer.

