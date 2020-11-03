Free food, rides and workouts only some of the Election Day deals

Lots of companies are offering deals to encourage people to participate in the democratic process. Whether you voted early or you're just making your way to the polls, you can get in on the action.

At Planet Fitness, you don't even have to be a member to take advantage of their offer. If you can prove you've voted, you can workout at any location for free and they toss in a free hydro massage.

If you're the type of person who eats when you're stressed, GrubHub and Seamless have more than 30 deals you can access through their perks tab.

Door Dash delivery is free Election Day with the promo code 'vote' and a $15 minimum. And what's better than fast food? Free fast food!

RELATED: Election Day freebies: Here's where voters or poll workers can get free or discounted food

At McDonalds if you buy a coffee through it's app you can get an apple fritter, blueberry muffin or cinnamon roll for free. This offer is available once a day all week.

Advertisement

If you're a poll worker and you can prove it, there are special deals just for you. At Chopt and the Mexican restaurant Dos Toros, you can get a free in store entree, up to a $15 value.

Shake Shack is giving away free burgers and chicken sandwiches.

If you need to get to the polls o matter who you back, Hertz has your back.

Election Day if you book at least two days or more, you get a free day to perform your civic duty.

If you just want to call a car and go, Uber is offering 50 percent off roundtrip rides to the polls.

With the promo code '2020 vote,' you can get half off a Lyft ride to the polls.