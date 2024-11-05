NJ congressional district 7: Who are Tom Kean Jr. and Sue Altman?

This Election Day, some voters in New Jersey are choosing between Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. and Democrat Sue Altman for the U.S. House seat to represent New Jersey's 7th congressional district.

JUMP TO: WHO IS TOM KEAN JR.? | WHO IS SUE ALTMAN? | ABOUT THE DISTRICT

New Jersey is solidly blue, but the wealthy NJ-7 – covering parts of western and northern New Jersey – is a swing district that Democrats are vying to flip. It is one of several in the New York City suburbs and exurbs that could determine the balance of power in Congress.

Here's what you need to know about the two candidates.

Rep. Tom Kean, Jr., R-N.J., participates in the House Transportation Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Department of Transportation's Policies and Programs and Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Request" in the Rayburn House Office Building on Thursday, Ju Expand

Tom Kean Jr., now serving his first term in the House, comes from a Republican Garden State political dynasty: his father, Tom Kean, Sr., served as New Jersey governor in the 1980s, and his grandfather, Robert Kean, represented NJ-12 in Congress from 1939-1959.

Kean Jr. ran for Congress in 2020 but was defeated by Democrat Tom Malinowski. In a 2022 rematch, after NJ-7 was redrawn to include around 17,000 more registered Republicans, he successfully unseated Malinowski.

He has served as a legislative staffer in New Jersey Rep. Bob Franks’ Washington, D.C. office, according to his website. In 2001, Kean Jr. was elected to the New Jersey General Assembly, and two years later, he was named to the New Jersey Senate, where he served 14 years as Republican Leader.

Kean on abortion

Kean told the Bergen Record that he does not support a national abortion ban but believes reproductive rights should be regulated on a state level, so "states are able to make responsible decisions on their own state populations."

Kean on the economy

Kean said lowering inflation is a key issue and criticized Democrats for supporting tax increases, WHYY reported.

"We’ve brought $25 million back to the district. These are on local improvements, whether improving the ability of police to do their jobs, to make lives more affordable for people in this district," he said.

Kean on immigration

Several news outlets reported that Kean went silent for eight seconds when asked if he supported former president Donald Trump's call for mass deportations of migrants. He said deporting criminals is where to start.

"We need to ensure that we have the people who can be leaders, to find the common ground, to secure our southern border, make our community safe," he said.

Sue Altman attends the Green New Deal Network Day of Action rally during the #SealTheDeal for Climate, Jobs, Care, and Justice national day of action on August 19, 2021 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Green New Expand

Sue Altman is a former leader of the state’s progressive Working Families Alliance.

Altman emerged as a leader in New Jersey’s public education movement by standing up to then-Gov. Chris Christie to defend teachers and oppose cuts to public schools, according to her campaign website.

Now serving as the executive director of the New Jersey Working Families Alliance, she has dedicated years to fighting corruption and stopping the waste of taxpayer dollars in Trenton, challenging both parties to prioritize working families over partisan politics.

Most notably, Altman led a coalition of unions, advocates, and community members to expose a $1 billion corporate tax incentive program in Camden that, rather than creating quality jobs for working people, enriched politically connected corporate leaders.

Altman on abortion

Altman told the Bergen Record she would work to codify Roe v. Wade into law to defend women's reproductive rights.

Altman on the economy

Altman said she likes competition in the economy.

"I'm very frustrated that corporations seem to be gobbling up a lot of small companies so that when you go to the grocery store, you actually have less competition," she told the Bergen Record.

Altman on immigration

Altman told insidernj.com that "immigration reform is a problem that calls for sober discussion among reps from both parties – something not happening now."

The 7th Congressional District covers Central and North Jersey, including Hunterdon, Warren, and Parts of Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.