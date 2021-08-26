Elderly man tied up and robbed in Brooklyn

article

Police are trying to find two men who attacked, tied up, and robbed an elderly man in Brooklyn. The robbers also threatened a 6-year-old boy with a gun.

The NYPD says it happened Monday evening inside a residential building in the Boerum Hill neighborhood.

Two men knocked on an apartment door about 6:45 p.m. When the 87-year-old man inside opened it, they forced their way inside.

One of the men slapped the elderly man in the face and threatened him with a hammer. They then tied him to a chair.

The other man pulled a handgun on a 38-year-old woman and her 6-year-old son who were also living in the apartment.

The attackers then put all three victims in a bathroom before robbing them of $8,000, a wallet, and a mobile phone.

Police said the first suspect is black, who wore a beige hat, black sunglasses, a gray and white shirt, beige pants, and beige shoes.

Police said the other suspect is black, who wore a black baseball cap, a neon green safety vest, a white shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

It was unclear if any of the victims needed medical attention.