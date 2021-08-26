Expand / Collapse search
Elderly man tied up and robbed in Brooklyn

By
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Boerum Hill
FOX 5 NY
The NYPD released images of the two men wanted for robbing 3 people in a Brooklyn apartment. article

NEW YORK - Police are trying to find two men who attacked, tied up, and robbed an elderly man in Brooklyn.  The robbers also threatened a 6-year-old boy with a gun.

The NYPD says it happened Monday evening inside a residential building in the Boerum Hill neighborhood.

Two men knocked on an apartment door about 6:45 p.m.  When the 87-year-old man inside opened it, they forced their way inside.

One of the men slapped the elderly man in the face and threatened him with a hammer.  They then tied him to a chair.

The other man pulled a handgun on a 38-year-old woman and her 6-year-old son who were also living in the apartment.

The attackers then put all three victims in a bathroom before robbing them of $8,000, a wallet, and a mobile phone.

Police said the first suspect is black, who wore a beige hat, black sunglasses, a gray and white shirt, beige pants, and beige shoes.

Police said the other suspect is black, who wore a black baseball cap, a neon green safety vest, a white shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

It was unclear if any of the victims needed medical attention.